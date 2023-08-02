Coombe Bender & Co LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.5% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock remained flat at $61.53 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

