Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.16. 700,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,010,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,334,807 shares of company stock valued at $489,153,103. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

