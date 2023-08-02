CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.18 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

