Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.50

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 36972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSFS
Cornerstone FS Stock Performance
About Cornerstone FS
Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone FS
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.