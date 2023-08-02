Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.50

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 36972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.10. The firm has a market cap of £7.18 million, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

