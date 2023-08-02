Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 1,541,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

