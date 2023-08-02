Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.92 EPS.
Credit Acceptance Trading Down 13.9 %
Shares of CACC traded down $76.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.42. 118,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,814. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance
In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,214,448.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,458 shares of company stock worth $36,515,485. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Acceptance
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.