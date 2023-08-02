Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.92 EPS.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of CACC traded down $76.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.42. 118,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,814. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,214,448.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,458 shares of company stock worth $36,515,485. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 236.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.