Critical Comparison: Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Purple Biotech and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 1 6 0 2.86

Purple Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 702.47%. Altimmune has a consensus target price of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Purple Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.7% of Purple Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Altimmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -37.02% -32.78% Altimmune N/A -45.37% -41.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Purple Biotech and Altimmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million 19.96 -$21.67 million ($1.05) -1.03 Altimmune $4.41 million 34.09 -$84.71 million ($1.73) -1.76

Purple Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats Altimmune on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy; and Mor Research Applications. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.