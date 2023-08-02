Critical Contrast: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) and Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) and Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vecima Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Vecima Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -19.13 Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A $1.04 13.04

Analyst Recommendations

Vecima Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies. TESSCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vecima Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TESSCO Technologies and Vecima Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vecima Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vecima Networks has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.76%. Given Vecima Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vecima Networks is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Vecima Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02% Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vecima Networks beats TESSCO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services. Its principal products include Terrace and TerraceQAM, which are designed to meet the needs of the business services verticals, such as multi-unit dwellings, hotels, motels, and resorts; and Entra distributed access architecture platform comprising EntraPHY, EntraMAC, EntraOptical, EntraControl, and EntraVideo that addresses the network migration to a distributed access architecture. The Content Delivery and Storage segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on ingesting, producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video on demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet under the MediaScale brand. The Telematics segment provides information and analytics for fleet managers to manage their mobile and fixed assets under the Contigo, Nero Global Tracking, and FleetLynx brands. The company also offers optical access nodes, Terrace TC600E, Terrace IQ, Entra FPXT-B, Entra access controller, Entra access switch, Entra Remote PHY Monitor, Entra Video QAM Manager, MediaScale Origin, MediaScale storage, and MediaScale transcode. In addition, it provides engineering and consultation services; lifecycle program management; installation and commission; training and certification; workforce optimization; and operations and customer support services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Vecima Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

