Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.45 million.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

CCRN traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 508,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

