CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Up 6%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 45,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 334,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 59.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

