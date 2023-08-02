CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 248.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,932,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,348,000 after buying an additional 1,378,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,545,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,298,000 after buying an additional 195,201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

