Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 28.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 3.0 %

AVGO stock traded down $27.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $892.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.