Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $77.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $77,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.34. The stock had a trading volume of 949,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $249.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

