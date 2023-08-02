Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,662 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 669,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $268.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

