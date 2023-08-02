Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,394 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,301,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,830. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

