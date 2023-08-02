CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $231.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average is $202.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

