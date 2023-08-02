CX Institutional Buys Shares of 163,378 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

EWS opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.