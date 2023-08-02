CX Institutional Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 164.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.