CX Institutional Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,725 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.