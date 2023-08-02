CX Institutional Sells 17,042 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

NASDAQ META opened at $322.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

