Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,830,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,593,060.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,960. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 375,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,470. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

