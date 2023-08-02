DA Davidson Comments on Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $560.07 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $4,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $7,038,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

