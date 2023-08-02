DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.