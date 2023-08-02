Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,105.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,912 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 192,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danimer Scientific Price Performance
NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 705,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,030. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 377.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
