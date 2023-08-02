Decentralized Social Price Reaches $8.84 on Top Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00030309 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $93.13 million and $3.70 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

