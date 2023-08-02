DEI Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $32.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00301853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.