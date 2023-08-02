DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 858.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DNACF stock remained flat at $12.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. DeNA has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DeNA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

