DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.83 and last traded at $128.69. 677,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,500,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

