dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and approximately $1,304.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00301733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,283,330 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99603025 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,508.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

