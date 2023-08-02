Dignity Gold Price Down 0% This Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00007828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.31958134 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

