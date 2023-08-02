DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.15% of Cryoport worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 54.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 276.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink cut Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities cut Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

