DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.44 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Envista by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Envista Price Performance

NVST stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 4,087,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.