DNB Asset Management AS Has $388,000 Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,616,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SWTX stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 595,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,005. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $39.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

