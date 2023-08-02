DNB Asset Management AS Has $526,000 Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of Desktop Metal worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE DM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

