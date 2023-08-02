DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84,741 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

