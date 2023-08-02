DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.43. 350,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.83. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

