DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,117 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Alcoa stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.90%.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

