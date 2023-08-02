DNB Asset Management AS Sells 500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,807. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $120.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.