DNB Asset Management AS Takes $501,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 175,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 2,164,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

