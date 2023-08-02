Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,270,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 21,210,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $1,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 277,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.5 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

