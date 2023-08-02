Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.00

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.17), with a volume of 295100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.20).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.29.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,939.92). In related news, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 54,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £49,721.40 ($63,835.41). Also, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,939.92). 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

