DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after buying an additional 280,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.