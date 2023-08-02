Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,340 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.08) to GBX 1,340 ($17.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
DNLMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,313 ($16.86) to GBX 1,310 ($16.82) in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
