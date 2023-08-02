Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.87. 3,603,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

