ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.00

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 57609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.
ECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.66.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2116788 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
