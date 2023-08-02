Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Ecolab stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.74. 333,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

