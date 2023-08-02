Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $177.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.79.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.37.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

