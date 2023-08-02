Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $200.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

