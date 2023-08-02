Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 7.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 837,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,931,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The stock has a market cap of $630.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 325.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 808,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

