Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $159.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,399 shares of company stock worth $3,448,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

